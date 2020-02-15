Vijay’s new lyrical slams hate politics,’Don’t be a hate monger..’

Tollywood’s ‘Ilaya Dalapathy’, Vijay’s new movie Master’s new song is a chartbuster within minutes of its release. The song’s vocals are rendered by Vijay and it has a unique slow rap style tune with English and Tamil intertwined lyrics.

Vijay movies recently have criticized the BJP and NDA ally AIADMK and the superstar had also faced backlash and protests from party workers. His fans consider the lyrics in this song aims towards the protestors who had tried to storm the sets of his new movie ‘Masters’.The song is a response to recent events, according to Vijay fans as they point-out lines like ‘Don’t be a hate monger..’ in the song, referring to the hate speeches on divisive politics for election gains. Vijay fans had denounced the recent ED raid and questioning of the superstar as vengeful actions against the megastars political satire movies

Master’s theme is critical of corruption in the field of higher education and Vijay will possibly be cast as a college professor in the movie.