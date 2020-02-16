‘Five years of togetherness’: Vignesh Shivan shares a note to Nayanthara

South Indian ‘Lady Superstar’ Nayanthara is in a relationship with director Vignesh Shivan. And this is not a secret. On the special occasion of Valentine’s Day, Vignesh wrote a lovely note announcing that it was their 5th anniversary of being together.
” My cutiieee story – is 5 years old now ????????????? #Kaathuvaakula 5 years of beautiful moments filled with loads of love wit you ! #Nayanthara ??? Everyday is a Valentine’s Day with your unconditional love & affection !!”, wrote Vignesh Shivan on Instagram sharing a photo with Nayanthara. He also used hashtags ‘ #HappyValentinesDay #loveisintheair #blessed #beloved #godisgood #godisgreat’.
View this post on Instagram
My cutiieee story – is 5 years old now ????????????? #Kaathuvaakula 5 years of beautiful moments filled with loads of love wit you ! #Nayanthara ??? Everyday is a Valentine’s Day with your unconditional love & affection !! #HappyValentinesDay #loveisintheair #blessed #beloved #godisgood #godisgreat
Vignesh Shivan also announced his new film ‘Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal’, on Valentine’s Day.The triangular love story will have Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha in the lead roles.
View this post on Instagram
Merry Christmas ? to all you lovely people around !!! Spread only happiness ! Even during the toughest of times .. manage a smile , look for moments to cherish! After all , God is taking care of us through all the genuine loved ones who make sure that we cross the cloudy days with a ray of positivity !! Trust in God .. keep praying for the best ! Only positive Vibes ! #stayblessed #godbless #merrychristmas #happyholidays #keepupthekindness #trytobepositiveeveryday #KeepPraying #forgoodnesssake #goodvibesonly #positivevibes #blessedbeyondmeasure #blessed #blessedwiththebest #godislove #trustingod
Post Your Comments