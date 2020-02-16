‘Five years of togetherness’: Vignesh Shivan shares a note to Nayanthara

South Indian ‘Lady Superstar’ Nayanthara is in a relationship with director Vignesh Shivan. And this is not a secret. On the special occasion of Valentine’s Day, Vignesh wrote a lovely note announcing that it was their 5th anniversary of being together.

” My cutiieee story – is 5 years old now ????????????? #Kaathuvaakula 5 years of beautiful moments filled with loads of love wit you ! #Nayanthara ??? Everyday is a Valentine’s Day with your unconditional love & affection !!”, wrote Vignesh Shivan on Instagram sharing a photo with Nayanthara. He also used hashtags ‘ #HappyValentinesDay #loveisintheair #blessed #beloved #godisgood #godisgreat’.

Vignesh Shivan also announced his new film ‘Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal’, on Valentine’s Day.The triangular love story will have Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha in the lead roles.