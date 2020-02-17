8 killed, 16 injured in suicide bomb attack

At least eight people were killed and 16 others were injured in a powerful bombing by a suicide bomber in pakistan. The suicide attack took place in Quetta, Balochistan province in Pakistan on Monday.

As per security forces the suicide bomber targeted a rally near the press club in Quetta. People belonging to Ahle Sunnat Wal Jammat party were rallying when the bomber blew himself up there. No militant organization has claimed the responsibility of the attack.

Balochistan province in Pakistan has been witnessing insurgency by many armed groups demanding more autonomy for the region.