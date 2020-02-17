Koneru Humpy claims Cairns cup title

In chess, India’s Grandmaster Koneru Humpy has won the Cairns cup chess tournament at St.Louis in USA. Humpy got draw at the 9th and final round of the tournament with fellow grandmaster Drona Valli Harika. She received USD 45,000 as prize money.

Humpy ended up with 6 points ahead of the reigning world champion Zu Wezun. Zu Wezun ended up with 5.5 points. Drona Valli Harika is placed in 5th position with 4.5 points.

This is the second title win by the world rapid chess champion Koneru Humpy in the last two months. Koneru Humpy has moved to second position in the world ranking by this win.