New list of public holidays in 2020 announced in UAE

As for the year 2020, the list of holidays is as follows:

Eid Al Fitr: Ramadan 29-Shawwal 3 (four days of holiday if Ramadan has 29 days, a five-day holiday if Ramadan has 30 days)

Arafat Day: Zul Hijjah 9 (One Day)

Eid Al Adha: Zul Hijjah 10-12 (Two days)

Islamic New Year: August 23 (One day)

Birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH): October 29 (One day)

Commemoration Day: December 1 (One day)

National Day: December 2-3 ( Two days)