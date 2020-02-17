New list of public holidays in 2020 announced in UAE

As for the year 2020, the list of holidays is as follows:
Eid Al Fitr: Ramadan 29-Shawwal 3 (four days of holiday if Ramadan has 29 days, a five-day holiday if Ramadan has 30 days)
Arafat Day: Zul Hijjah 9 (One Day)
Eid Al Adha: Zul Hijjah 10-12 (Two days)
Islamic New Year: August 23 (One day)
Birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH): October 29 (One day)
Commemoration Day: December 1 (One day)
National Day: December 2-3 ( Two days)
The UAE Cabinet approves the national holidays for public and private sector in 2019-2020. #UAEGov pic.twitter.com/f99wEFMCud
— UAEGov (@uaegov) October 31, 2019
