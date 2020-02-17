Racist slur of football commentator, BBC takes punitive action

BBC put the commentator off-air after his comments were deemed to be racist. Craig Rampage, who is also a former Derby midfielder made a racist comment about players at second-tier club Derby.

Craig named the players in the team and called them ‘Young black lads’ in a statement of criticism following Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Huddersfield on a BBC Radio Derby podcast.”Craig Ramage made unacceptable comments in a podcast yesterday, which have been removed,” the BBC tweeted from its Derby sport account on Sunday. Craig is barred from air till the investigation against him is completed.

Derby defender Max Lowe had highlighted Ramage’s comments in an Instagram post, saying it is unacceptable for players to be “judged by the color of our skin.”