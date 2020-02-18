12 civilians and a soldier killed in an attack

12 Civilians and a soldier were killed in an overnight attack by a rebel group in the African country Congo. The attack took place at the Alungupa village near Beni city. The attack was carried out by Allied Democratic Forces.

The African country, Congo has witnessed violent attacks by armed rebel groups. Dozens of armer rebel groups are active in the country. As per a human right organization around 300 people lost their lives in the attack of rebel groups since October. Tens of thousands of people has been displaced in the country.