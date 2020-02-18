Actress Hebah Patel latest photoshoot gallery : See Pics

Hebah Patel is an Indian actress and model who works in Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu films.Hebah Patel made her feature film debut in 2014 with the Kannada film Adyaksha, appearing as Aishwarya.The film opened after several delays to mixed reviews and performed poorly at the box office.

Hebah Patel then appeared in the Telugu film, Ala Ela. After a slow start at the box office, the film received positive word-of-mouth reviews.[6] Hebah then appeared in the titular role in Kumari 21(2015), a coming-of-age love story that opened to mixed reviews. A reviewer for the Deccan Chronicle wrote that Patel “steals the show”.