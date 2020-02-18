Families living in slums given eviction notices ahead of Trumps’ visit

Almost 45 families living in Gujarat slums were given eviction notices ahead of US President Donald Trump’s visit. He is set to visit India on 24 February. The eviction notice was served by Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Monday to the people living near to the nearby newly built Motera stadium. However, the AMC officials have denied their role in the same.

The 200 slum dwellers who are registered construction workers claimed that they were asked to move out of plot which they have been inhabiting for more than 20 years because of the upcoming “Namaste Trump” event.

The move comes just days after the AMC began building a wall allegedly to cover the Saraniyavas or Dev Saran slum on a route that the US President would probably take while visiting the city.

Some of the responses from the slum dwellers went following:

“The AMC officials who came to serve the notices asked us to vacate as soon as possible. They told us that the head of the United States is visiting Motera stadium and they wanted us to move out,” said 35-year-old Teja Meda who says that he has been living for more than 20 years. Meda who originally hails from Madhya Pradesh and works as a construction worker said they were informed before hand no to go to work today as they were required to remain present to receive the notices.

“Go wherever you want to, is what the officials said when we asked them about our fate. Every family has at least four members or more. Where will we all shift in such a short duration,” said Pankaj Damor (24) who is a resident of Dahod and have been driving vehicles on contract for the AMC.