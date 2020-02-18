Indian expat wins $.1 million in ‘Dubai Duty Free’ raffle

Fortune once again blessed an Indian expat living in UAE. Jagdish Ramnani, a 42-year-old Indian from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh has won 1 million US dollar in the Dubai Duty Free raffle draw on Tuesday. Ramnani is the 158th Indian national to win the promotion since its inception in 1999.

Jagdish Ramnani, who owns a textile business in Dubai has been trying his luck for the last twenty years. But on Tuesday, his ticket number 1778 in Series 324 has won him the fortune.

“I’ve heard many stories about other winners of DDF promotions, and I never believe them, but now I can say that it is 100 percent genuine! Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free for this good news!”, said Ramani.

Another Indian expat, Sreesunil Sreedharan hs won a Range Rover HSE 360PS (Fuji White) in Series no. 1746 with ticket number 1293. Sreedharan aged 53 is based in Abu Dhabi. Nazeerunnisa Fazal Mohammad, a 37-year-old Indian national based in Dubai, won an Aprilia Dorsoduro 900 motorbike (Exciting Dark) in Series no. 399 with ticket number 0287.

Anjum Ashraf, a 46-year-old Pakistani national based in Sharjah, won a Bentley Bentayga V8 (White) in Series no. 1747 with ticket number 1676.