Rare Snow Leopard spotted in Himachal Pradesh : Watch Video

The rare snow leopard was spotted at the Spiti Valley in Himachal Pradesh. The video of the rare wild cat goes gone viral on the social media.

The 38 second long video was shared on microblogging website by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda. The video shows the snow leopard tiptoeing along the road side with snow-capped mountains on the background.

" Majestic grandeur in the tranquility of Spiti District. Snow leopard is the most beautiful & mystical big cats with grey/green eyes, unlike the yellow eyes of other big cats. Tails as long as the body & 5 inch fur at bottom to survive cold weather. Rare to see these ghost of the mountain"

Known as the ghosts of the mountain, the highly elusive snow leopard is very hard to spot. This makes it difficult to carry out an accurate census but estimates suggest that around 450-500 of them live in India