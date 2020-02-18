“This is not India,” says Pakistani judge while ruling for freedom of speech

Taking a dig at India’s current condition, a Pakistani Judge said that everybody’s constitutional rights will be protected as it was not India.

“Everyone’s constitutional rights will be protected. This is Pakistan, not India,” Chief Justice Minallah said. The comment was made while folding a case against 23 people protesting against the arrest of a Pashtun activist known for making remarks against its Military.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) took up the bail petitions of 23 workers of the Pashtun Tahaffuz Move­ment (PTM) and Awami Workers Party (AWP), who were arrested by the Islamabad police last month for staging protest.

“We don’t expect that a democratic government will curb freedom of expression.” said the Chief Justice during the hearing.

“An elected democratic government cannot place curbs on freedom of expression. (We) shouldn’t fear criticism,” he said, adding that the courts will protect the constitutional rights of the people.