Truck rams with speeding van , 7 killed

A speeding van that lost control and took the wrong side rammed towards a truck in Lucknow-Agra Expressway killing 7. The incident happened on Tuesday twilight.

The impact of the collision sent both the vehicles ablaze. All the dead were van passengers and their bodies were fully charred. Unnav SP Vikrant said. UP CM Yogi Adityanath offered his condolences to the grieving family.

Eye-witness report says that the speeding van was traversing on the wrong side of the road and its tire burst near Bengarmau toll plaza. After this, the van slipped to the third track and collided with the truck coming from the opposite side. The CNG kit inside the van exploded quickly turning the van to a fire goblet. By the time 3 fire tenders came all the seven inside the van were charred to death.

The driver and cleaner of the truck had fled the scene.