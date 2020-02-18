“Will study my mistakes and consider them as learning experiences”,says Shardul Thakur

Indian bowler Shardul Thakur on Monday said that he feels his positivity and passion can help Virat Kohli-led India clinch the upcoming ICC T20 Cricket World Cup 2020 in Australia.“I have my eyes on the World Cup. The positivity that I bring into the game and the amount of confidence I have, the way I am passionate about the game and that will help the team to win the World Cup or at least do the job fairly,” he said.

Thakur, who faced the heat recently during the three-match ODI series against New Zealand where he conceded 217 runs in 28.1 overs with just four wickets, felt that he will learn from his mistakes. “I will study my mistakes and consider them as learning experiences. It was only my first trip to New Zealand and as compared to the other players, I have not played as many games for India.

“Currently, I am just into that phase where I am gaining experience and going forward, I will try to produce greater contributions for the team’s cause,” he added.

Thakur also spoke of how the upcoming Indian Premier League season and the Sri Lanka T20s could play a big role in helping him gain momentum before the big-ticket event.“Definitely, the IPL is important and the momentum we gain from the IPL will be crucial going forward. There is the Sri Lanka T20s coming up and we are going to Zimbabwe after IPL. Then we are playing Asia Cup going into T20 World Cup.