Bear Grylls shares motion poster of ‘Man Vs Wild’ episode with Rajinikanth

Bear Grylls on Wednesday shared the first look of Tamil superstar Rajinikanth’s debut on the small screen in his programme ‘Into the Wild with Bear Grylls’, after 43 years in cinema. “Preparing for @Rajinikanth ‘s blockbuster TV debut with an ‘Into The Wild with Bear Grylls motion poster! I have worked with many stars around the world, but this one for me was special. Love India. #ThalaivaOnDiscovery,” tweeted Grylls.

Rajinikanth, 69, and Grylls are shown in a close-up with an adventure theme of fire and flying debris in the background. In the 15-second motion poster, Rajinikanth is seen with Grylls resting on the bonnet of an off-road vehicle in the forest.