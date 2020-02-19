BJP MLA and 6 others booked under rape charges

After the Unao rape case, another BJP MLA was booked under rape charges. An FIR was lodged against BJP MLA Ravindra NAth Tripathi and 6 others for allegedly raping a woman repeatedly for a month in 2017.

The woman, 40, lodged a complaint on February 10, they said.

The complainant has alleged that in 2017, Tripathi, the MLA from Bhadohi, and his six accomplices kept her at a hotel for a month and repeatedly raped her, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ram Badan Singh said.

She also claimed that she got pregnant and was forced to undergo abortion,said the officials.

Singh said the woman’s statement will be recorded before a magistrate and further action will be taken in the matter as per law. A probe with regard to the case will be handed over to the senior authorities.