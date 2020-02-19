England introduces new point-based visa system

A new point-based visa system was introduced in England. The new visa system was launched by Priti Patil, the Home Secretary of the country.

As per the new visa system only the ‘brightest and best’ will get visas. This scheme will benefits people from India. The new visa system is based on assigning points for skills, qualifications, salaries and professions. Only those who gain enough points will get visa.

The new visa system will cut down the numbers of cheap, low-skilled migrating workers coming to England. The new system will be applicable from January 1,2021. The new system considers people from Europe and non-European countries equally.