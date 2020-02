Film based on life event of Chhatrapati Shivaji to be archived by Indian Army

Director Digpal Lanjekar on Wednesday said the Indian Army has decided to archive his film “Fatteshikast”, which is based on the encounter between Maratha warrior king Chhtrapati ShivajiMaharaj and Mughal army general Shaista Khan in Pune.The movie will be part of the Army’s library and soldiers joining the Maratha Light Infantry regiment will be shown the film, Lanjekar said.

“I received a letter from the Army on Tuesday and the archival process will be completed in a month,” he said.

The film, released last year, stars actor Chinmay Mandlekar as Shivaji Maharaj and Anup Soni as Shaista Khan.

“The movie depicts the valor of our ancestors. The event shown in the film will inspire soldiers. Hence, every soldier who joins the Maratha Light Infantry will get to see the film,” the director said.

The film was screened for 4,000 Army personnel in Belgaum, where the Marathi Light Infantry’s headquarters is located, in December last year, he said. Lanjekar claimed “Fatteshikast” is the first Marathi film based on a life event of Chhatrapati Shivaji to be archived by the Army.