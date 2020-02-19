‘Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham’ will prove that Priyadarshan is India’s finest director’, claims Bollywood actor

Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty has claimed that the upcoming multi-lingual period drama ‘Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham’ will prove that Priyadarshan is India’s one of the finest director.

The Bollywood actor said that the film is a huge one and was shot in a very short time because of its earlier preparations. The actor said that the audience will be stunned by the sheer canvass of the film. He made it clear that the film will offer a completely entertaining experience.

Sunil Shetty plays a vital role in the film. Sunil Shetty plays a character named Chandroth Panicker. Mohanlal plays the lead role of Kunjali Marakkar in the film.

Mohanlal, Arjun Sarja, Suniel Shetty, Pranav Mohanlal, Keerthy Suresh, Manju Warrier, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Ashok Selvan plays crucial roles in the film.

Aashirvad Cinemas, Confident Group and Moonshot Entertainment are bankrolling the film which is said to be the most expensive film in Malayalam. The film will be released on March 26.