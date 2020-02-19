Release date of ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ announced

The release date of upcoming Bollywood movie ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2 was announced by the makers. The film is the sequel of ‘Bunty or Babli’ starring Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji.

The film marks the teaming up of Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan after 11 years. Rani and Saif last starred together on 2008’s “Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic”. The actor and actress has earlier joined for “Hum Tum” and “Ta Ra Rum Pum”.

Rani, who featured opposite Abhishek Bachchan in the original 2005 crime comedy, will reprise her role in the new movie. Saif replaces Abhishek as the titular Bunty in the project, which will also feature “Gully Boy” star Siddhant Chaturvedi and “The Forgotten Army” actor Sharvari.

The movie is bankrolled by Yash Raj Films and directed by Varun Sharma. “Bunty Aur Babli 2” will be on the theaters countrywide on June 26.