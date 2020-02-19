Selected expat students exempted from paying school tuition fees

Selected expats students were exempted from paying school tuition fees in Oman. The decision was announced by the Oman Human Rights Commission (OHRC).

The OHRC announced that children born to Omani mothers married to an expatriate will get this exemption. The new move comes in line with the Decree No.34/2018 issued by the Ministry of Education. This decree details the fees requirements for services provided to students including non-Omani students enrolled in government schools.

“The commission submitted a report to the Ministry of Education to address the issue in accordance with the provisions of Basic Law of the State, Child Law and the two conventions (the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women and the Convention on the Rights of Child)”, said OHRC in a statement.