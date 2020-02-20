AAP MLA suggests Lord Hanuman statue near Ram Mandir premises

AAP MLA and known Hanuman bhakt, Saurabh Bharadwaj has suggested a grand Lord Hanuman statue near the Ram mandir premises at Ayodhya.

“I think a grand statue of Hanuman Ji should be built in the Ram Temple premises as Hanuman Ji was Lord Ram’s favorite. Hanuman Ji is a symbol of selfless service,” Bharadwaj was quoted by a local news agency. AAP leadership had often invoked Lord Hanuman’s name in the recent Delhi assembly elections in which the party gained a sweeping victory.MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj recites ‘Sundar Kand’ daily and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal’s recitation of Hanuman Chalisa received much media hype.

The AAP MLAs suggestion came a day after Narendra Modi’s principal secretary Nripendra Misra was appointed the head of the Ram Temple trust formed to oversee the construction of the temple in Ayodhya. It is expected that the Ram Mandir will be built on the model of VHPs plan proposed years ago.