“All it took was a fraction of a second to stay alive”,says Kajal Aggarwal on Indian 2 accident

Sources say that as soon as the crane fell down, Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal quickly reacted and moved away from the spot. Shankar was busy instructing another crew so he was slightly away from the accident area.

Explaining how she survived from the horrific accident, Kajal tweeted: “In so much shock, denial, trauma from the monstrous crane accident last night. All it took was a fraction of a second to stay alive and type this tweet. Just that one moment. Gratitude. So much learning and appreciation for the value of time and life. Words cannot describe the heartache I feel at the unexpected, untimely loss of my colleagues from last night. Krishna, Chandran, and Madhu. Sending love, strength and my deepest condolences to your families. May God give strength in this moment of desolation. #Indian2”.

In so much shock, denial, trauma from the monstrous crane accident last night. All it took was a fraction of a second to stay alive and type this tweet. Just that one moment. Gratitude. So much learning and appreciation for the value of time and life. ?????? — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) February 20, 2020