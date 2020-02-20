Neo-Nazi-extreme right wing terrorists behind German Hookah bar shootings

Initial investigations on the Hanau hookah bar shootings, which resulted in the death of 11 including the assailants reveal it as an act of extreme right-wing Neo-Nazi terrorists. The firing took place both within and in premises of two hookah lounges almost 2 kilometers away.

In October, a deadly anti-Jewish gun attack in the eastern city of Halle on the holy day of Yom Kippur underscored the rising threat of neo-Nazi violence. The rampage, in which two people were shot dead, was streamed live, a new trend set-up among extreme nationalists to exhibit their patriotic killing of civilians, which they deem to be anti-nationals.

Police are working on cues from 12 members of a German far-right group believed to have been plotting “shocking” large-scale attacks on mosques similar to the ones carried out in New Zealand last year.