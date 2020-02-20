Sharad Pawar demands Centre to form trust for building Ayodhya Mosque

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday demanded the Centre to form a trust for building a mosque in Ayodhya similar to the trust to oversee the construction of Ram temple.Speaking at an event, Pawar said: “You can form a trust for a temple then why can’t you set up a trust for the mosque. The country belongs to everyone”.

A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court had in November ruled unanimously in favour of Ram Lalla.

It said the entire disputed land spread over 2.7-acre will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of Ram temple at the site.

The court had asked the government to give 5-acre land to Sunni Waqf Board in Ayodhya for the construction of a mosque in Ayodhya.