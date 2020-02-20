Trilogy based on Chhatrapati Shivaji announced by Riteish Deshmukh, Nagraj Manjule

A trilogy based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was announced on Wednesday. The multilingual project was announced on his 390th birth anniversary.

The project was announced by “Sairat” director Nagraj Manjule and Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh. The film will be bankrolled by Riteish Deshmukh under his production company Mumbai Film Company.

“Standing at the threshold of a dream, this might be the case… Today, on the occasion of Shivaji’s birthday, it is a pleasure to say that Shivratri is coming along with Ritesh Deshmukh and Ajay-Atul”, the director captioned the promo video he shared on Twitter.

“Proud to present. Seeking your blessings, Jay Shivray”, tweeted Riteish Deshmukh.