Vigilance raids VS Sivakumar’s house

Former Congress MLA VS Sivakumar’s residence was raided by the Directorate of the Vigilance and Anti Corruption today. He was the former health minister under Oomman Chandy’s government.

The raid was conducted with connection to disproportionate assets case against him as he was named as the prime accuse after anti corruption watchdog claimed that he amassed wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income, under the names of his staffs itself.

The raid comes a day after the Vigilance special cell had filed an FIR against the Congress leader naming him as the first accused in the case in which some of his personal staff were also involved, officials said.

The case was registered when Shivakumar was the minister in the previous Oommen Chandy-led UDF government in the state.