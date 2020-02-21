‘A memorial should be built in Ayodhya in lines of Amar Jawan Jyoti for martyrs of Ram Janmabhoomi movement ‘ demands Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena has demanded that a memorial should be built in Ayodhya on the lines of Amar Jawan Jyoti for martyrs of Ram Janmabhoomi movement. The memorial should be built as a tribute to the martyrs who laid their lives for Ram Temple in Ayodhya, said the ruling party of Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena raised this demand in an editorial written on its mouthpiece ‘Saamana’.

” Many were martyred for Ram Mandir. Like Amar Jawan, names of these martyres should be written in the same way as Amar Jawan Jyoti. For these martyrs, a memorial should be built on the banks of Sarayu”, said the editorial. ” Many were martyred on the banks of Sarayu river, it was filled with blood”, it added.

The former ally of BJP also accused that BJP has taken the credit of construction of Ram temple. ” Those were Shiv Sainiks who reached the tomb of Babri. However, Shiv Sena never took political advantage of it”, said the editorial.