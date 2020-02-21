Mohanlal to joins hands with Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval of ‘ Android Kunjappan’ fame

There has been a buzz in the malayalam film industry that Superstar Mohanlal will team up with Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval the director critically acclaimed film ‘Android Kunjappan’. This rumour has been getting more acceleration as producer Santhosh T Kuruvilla of Moonshot Entertainments has shard a photo of him with Mohanlal and Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval.

Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval was a production designer in the Bollywood film industry. he has worked with Bollywood film like ‘Force’, ‘Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota’ and ‘Badhaai Ho’.

he debuted in to film direction with ‘Android Kunjappan’. The film starring Suraj Venjaramoodu and Soubin Shahir was superhit at the box-office and also won critical acclaim.