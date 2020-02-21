National level boxer commits suicide

A national level boxer from boxer allegedly commited suicide by hanging himself in his hostel room. The incident has happened at Akola in Maharashtra, said the coach.

The reason for the suicide is not known yet.

The deceased identified as Pranav Raut was a 19 year old national level boxer who had represented Maharashtra at a national boxing championship held in Delhi in this year.

He was supposed to pariticipate in a tournament in Akola this Friday.

Raut, a resident of Nagpur, was undergoing training at a sports academy in Akola, where Bhatt was his team’s coach, and stayed in its hostel.

“Yesterday, he had not come for training due to health reasons. However, today morning he ended his life by hanging himself in his room,” Bhatt said.

Maharashtra Sports Minister Sunil Kedar also confirmed the incident.