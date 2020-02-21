This Indian magic spinner announces retirement from all forms of cricket

India’s magic spinner Pragyan Ojha announced on Friday he will be retiring from professional cricket with immediate effect.Pragyan Ojha, who made his international debut in 2008, played professional cricket for 16 years. Despite not featuring in an international fixture since 2013, Pragyan was playing domestic cricket until 2019.

The 33-year-old last played for India in 2013 during Sachin Tendulkar’s farewell Test against the West Indies in Mumbai. In all, he played 24 Tests between 2009 and 2013 in which he took 113 wickets.

“It’s time I move on to the next phase of my life. The love and support of each and every individual will always remain with me and motivate me all the time,” Pragyan Ojha posted on Twitter with a long message.