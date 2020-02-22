Actor Kabir Bedi denies report claiming he asked for Sunny Leone’s number

Kabir Bedi took to Twitter to slam a media report claiming that he asked Sunny Leone for her number at a recent event. Sunny and Daniel met Kabir Bedi at Daboo Ratnani’s annual calendar launch. The report claimed that when Kabir Bedi asked Sunny for her number, she in return gave him her husband Daniel Weber’s contact number. Refuting the report, the veteran actor called it ‘defamatory and scurrilous’.

”REPORTS that I asked #SunnyLeone for her number are not true. They are defamatory. At Daboo Ratnani’s party I asked her husband @DanielWeber99 for HIS number and HE entered it into my phone. Publications that carried this scurrilous @Spotboye report must remove it and apologise.,” he wrote on Twitter.