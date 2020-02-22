Google using scare tactic to lure people to its Chrome browser

Microsoft had recently rolled its Chrome enabled Edge browser and the user feedback was positive on the feel of cross-platform convenience. However, Google is displaying a message now to users warning them not to install Chrome extensions on the Chromium powered Edge browser.

The warning message reads “Google recommends switching to Chrome to use extensions securely”. It also has a link to download Google Chrome just below the banner. It is also noted that the shrewd business tactic of Google only affects Edge browser as Google is using ‘user agent string’ to specifically target Edge. This tool allows the browser to identify itself to websites and even the browser version.

There are no known security issues of using Chrome extensions on the new Edge browser. Despite the warning, users can download and install Chrome extensions on Edge safely. However, a recent investigation has revealed that Chrome extensions are most vulnerable to scams and Google itself had removed 500 Chrome browser extensions deemed as malicious.