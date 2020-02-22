Google warns customers not to install Gmail and YouTube on Huawei devices

Google published a support article on Friday night to clarify the current situation with Huawei. Last year, the United States government banned companies in the United States from working with the Chinese hardware manufacturer. “Google is prohibited from working with Huawei on new device models or providing Google applications, such as Gmail, Maps, YouTube, Play Store and others to preload or download on these devices,” wrote Tristan Ostrowski, legal director of Android and Google Play. the publication, which was collected by 9to5Google.

According to Google, there is still a lot of confusion about what is happening and exactly what products are subject to the ban on Google services.

The article contains some of the most direct comments from Google about the Huawei saga. The company avoids considering whether Huawei poses a threat to US national security. UU., What intelligence agencies and legislators have insisted is the case. “Our focus has been to protect the security of Google users on the millions of existing Huawei devices worldwide,” Ostrowski wrote. “We have continued to work with Huawei, in accordance with government regulations, to provide security updates and updates to Google applications and services on existing devices, and we will continue to do so as long as it is allowed.”

Huawei products launched before May 16, 2019 can continue to receive those updates, for now. But everything that came later is considered “uncertified,” since Google has not been able to submit those devices to its “rigorous,quot; security controls or preload them with Google Play Protect software, which can detect when the hardware has been compromised.

But Google has a warning for customers with newer Huawei products: don’t try to download Gmail, YouTube, Play Store or other Google software on those uncertified devices. Because the company cannot guarantee that they are real or that they do not have malware.