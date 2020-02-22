Hrithik Roshan wins prestigious Dadasaheb award

Hrithik Roshan won the best actor award for his film ‘Super 30’ at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) Awards held in Mumbai on Thursday.

Hrithik portrayed the real-life story of a Bihar based math wizard named Anand Kumar who devotes his life to give special training to underprivileged 30 students to prepare them for IIT-JEE exams. Hrithik who is muscular and has a ‘death by chocolate’ aura shredded down to mold himself to Anand Kumar to deliver a brilliant performance.

The punch line of the film in which Hrithiks character says, “Aaj raja ka beta raja nahi banega, raja wohi banega joh haqdaar hoga (Now the son of the king will not become the king. The one who is deserving will become the king)”. This went on to become an aspirational tagline for one and all.