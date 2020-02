UP police had charged a man for celebrating his ecstasy by opening fire at a dance bar. The case was initiated after a video of him shooting several rounds on to air went viral on the internet. The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Jabrauli village during a wedding ceremony.

The man was allegedly drunk at the time. In the video, he can be seen dancing with women and opening fire from a revolver. The clip also shows a child standing near the man at the time.