Denying media reports of over 3000 tonnes of gold reserve was discovered from UP’s Sonbhadra mine Geological survey of India confirmed that the news was false.

GSI said that all Gold Ore in the Sonbhadra area together will constitute only less than 160 Kg. The exploration was carried out in 1998-99 and 1999-2000. The report regarding the discovery has been shared by the GSI with the DGM of UP for further necessary action.

The GSI report is attached below