‘I will start shooting, if Mohanlal says yes’: Reveals Gautham Menon

Tamil filmmaker Gautham Menon recently acted in a Malayalam film ‘Trance’. Thye film was released on February 20 and is getting positive responses.

The film maker has always expressed his wish to direct a Malayalam film. He has said that if Malayalam superstar Mohanlal say yes to him then he is ready to start the shooting of the film. He said this in an interview.

When asked about when fans can expect to see his film with Mohanlal, Menon said that he is ready to start shooting the moment the superstar gives the green signal.

A half Malayali by birth, Gautham Menon also revealed that his maiden Malayalam film is not very far away and if things turn out well, Fahadh Faasil will be playing the lead role in it.