‘People will get liquor at their doorsteps’: State government announces its excise policy

The state government to sell foreign liquor online. The proposal for supplying liquor online is included in the the new excise policy of the state government for the year 2020-201.The Madhya Pradesh government has come this new decision.

Around 2544 country liquor shops and 1061 foreign liquor shops will also come up in the state . This move aimed at increasing the revenue of the state government.

” The supply of the foreign liquor will done online. In order to keep an effective control over the liquor business, an effort will be made to monitor the bottle in addition to the bar code installed in each bottle. The excise policy for the 2020-21 also includes procedural simplifications”, said the policy.