Puppy comes out unhurt after stuck in a well with leopard: Watch video

A video of rescuing a puppy and a leopard from a well has gone viral on the social media. The video was captured from a well in Varche Tembhe village in Maharashtra.
The leopard and the puppy were fell into the well after the big cat chased the puppy for a hunt. Both the animals spend around 7 hours inside the well together before rescuing. The animals were rescued by the forest department.
The forest department lowered a cage into the well using ropes and caught the leopard.
in the video, the leopard can be seen resting against a wall. It was recuperating from the impact of the fall. The puppy can be seen lying in a short distance from the leopard, wagging its tail.
#WATCH Maharashtra: A leopard & a puppy were rescued by forest dept from a well in Tembhe village of Nandurbar dist, in rescue op which lasted for around 4 hrs. They were trapped in the well for around 7 hrs after falling into it when the leopard chased the puppy to hunt. (21.02) pic.twitter.com/TLAWh0xk8i
— ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2020
