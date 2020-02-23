Puppy comes out unhurt after stuck in a well with leopard: Watch video

A video of rescuing a puppy and a leopard from a well has gone viral on the social media. The video was captured from a well in Varche Tembhe village in Maharashtra.

The leopard and the puppy were fell into the well after the big cat chased the puppy for a hunt. Both the animals spend around 7 hours inside the well together before rescuing. The animals were rescued by the forest department.

The forest department lowered a cage into the well using ropes and caught the leopard.

in the video, the leopard can be seen resting against a wall. It was recuperating from the impact of the fall. The puppy can be seen lying in a short distance from the leopard, wagging its tail.