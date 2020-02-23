Seven people including three children died in earthquake

At least 7 people including three children lost their lives and five others were injured in an earthquake in Turkey. It is believed that many others were trapped under the rubble.

An earthquake of 5.7 magnitude in Richter Scale has hit Iran and tremors of it has hitted the eastern part of Turkey. Around 25 people had been injured in the West Azerbaijan province of Iran. Many villages has been destroyed in the earthquake that hit 9.23 am.

As per the US Geological Survey, the epicenter of the earthquake was near the Iranian village of Habash-e Olya, 10 kilometers from Iran’s border. The earthquake has a depth of six kilometers.