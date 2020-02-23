You will not get Rs.2000 notes from ATMs from March : Know the reason

Customers will not get Rs.2000 notes from Indian Bank ATMs in the country from March 1. This was announced by the Indian Bank.

The Indian bank has decided to stop loading Rs. 2000 notes in the ATMs and to load more Rs.200 notes. The bank took this decision because the higher denomination notes posed inconvenience for customers.

” After withdrawing cash from ATMs, customers come into the bank branches to exchange Rs. 2000 notes for smaller denomination currency notes. In order to avoid that we have decided to stop loading Rs.200 denomination notes in ATMs with immediate effect”, said Indian Bank officials.

But the ATMs of other banks will continue to offer the Rs.2000 notes. Till now no other bank has not come to follow this move.