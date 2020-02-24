Actor Hrithik Roshan slams Pakistani professor who bullied student for a stutter

Actor Hrithik Roshan stood up for a person on social media who was allegedly bullied by a professor for stuttering in his speech.Hrithik lent support to a fan who wrote on Twitter, “My cousin who has a stuttering issue, was giving a presentation in his class when the HOD/lecturer told him if u cannot speak properly maybe u shouldnt study in front of the entire class. He hasn’t come out of his room since this incident (sic).”

Responding to the tweet, Hrithik wrote, “Please tell your cousin that that professor and his judgement both are irrelevant. Stuttering should never hold him back from dreaming BIG. Tell him it’s NOT his fault and it’s NOT something he needs to be ashamed of. People who shame him are no better than brainless monkeys (sic).”

