Chattisgarh state assembly to be held floating, atop Korba lake

Chattisgarh for the first time is holding its state assembly outside the state capital Raipur, in a serene atmosphere. The next assembly meet will be held on Feb 29 in a luxury cruise ship floating atop Satrangi lake in Korba District.

The state assembly meet, in Korba is a move to boost the tourism prospects of Chattisgarh. The Satrangi lake is the biggest lake in Central India-twice the size of Bhojtal lake in Madhyapradesh. The tourism potential of the Satrangi lake was neglected for a long time and the state government’s focus is now fixed in tapping the serene lake atmosphere for promoting tourism.

Picnic assembly meetings are held earlier by the state of Uttrakhand on the shores of Thihri lake after which the tourism industry got a boost in the region.