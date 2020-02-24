Schools in Kashmir set to reopen today after seven months

All schools in Kashmir, shut since August 5, when the Centre scrapped the erstwhile state’s special status and bifurcated it into Union territories, are set to reopen on Monday. The decision to shut the schools five months ahead of winter vacation was part of the multiple precautionary measures taken by the Centre.

Schools in Srinagar municipal limits will function from 10 am to 3 pm, while those in other areas will work from 10.30 am to 3.30 pm. Director of School Education Mohammad Younis Malik said all arrangements were in place. “It’s our responsibility to redouble efforts to get the school syllabus completed in time,” he said.

The re-opening of schools coincides with United States President Donald Trump’s two-day visit to India.