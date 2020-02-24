Sensex, Nifty start with a lower rate

The share markets have opened in the red due to mounting concerns that global economic growth could take a sustained hit from rising numbers of coronavirus case outside the mainland of China.

The Sensex reached at 40753, which was weaker by 425 points or 1% and Nifty was at 11940 which was down 139 points or 1.1%

Few markets like BSE Midcap index was shedding 0.8% ti 15,560 and the smallcap index lost 0.4% to 14,687.

Stocks in South Korea led losses across Asia after the country raised its coronavirus alert to the ‘highest level’ following a recent spike in cases throughout the country. Elsewhere, the Shanghai composite was down more than 0.4 per cent and Hang Seng traded lower by 1.3 per cent.

SGX Nifty futures were trading with a loss of 86 points or 0.71 per cent, which also indicates that a negative opening is on the cards for the bourses inIndia.