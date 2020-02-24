Sensex reaches at 500 points Nifty drifts at 11,900

The sensex continues to be in pressure due to the deadly outbreak of corona virus. The BSE Sensex was quoting at 40,666, weaker by 506 points or 1.2 per cent and NSE Nifty was at 11,912, down 164 points or 1.3 per cent. In the broader markets, the BSE Midcap index shed 0.7 per cent to 15,584 and Smallcap index lost 0.7 per cent to 14,636. All the NSE sectoral indices were trading in the red, with the exception of the IT index.

In the commodity sector, oil prices plunged this morning; Brent crude futures were down 3 per cent to $56.73 per barrel and US crude futures contract dropped 2.7 per cent to $51.93 per barrel.

In the metal sector, there was a decline on the NSE, with Hindalco, Tata Steel, JSW Steel and Vedanta shedding between 3-5 per cent each on the NSE. In the auto space, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Eicher Motors shed around 3 per cent each.

The IT sector had Infosys and Tech Mahindra gaining half per cent to 1 per cent each, as the rupee depreciated to seven-week lows.