“The state govt has done a stupendous job. I salute Kerala,” says India’s first corona virus infected patient on discharge

“I am charged with positive energy now. I have seen people toil to save my life. I never felt I was alone at the isolation ward. Many prayed for me. My respect and passion for the medical profession has increased manifold now,” she said.

“On Jan 22, I managed to book a next day flight to Kolkata. But the authorities suspended all public transportations in Wuhan the same night and locked down the city. I, along with some of my friends, rushed to the railway station and managed to board the last train to reach the nearest airport,” she said while recalling her incidence of travelling from Wuhan to China.

Also, while appreciating the state’s health minister K.K. Shailaja she said that the minister used to call her and give strength. She was constantly told that her the whole state is after her.

“She used to call me and my mother to give us strength. She often used to say that I was not alone and the whole state was behind me. The state government has done a stupendous job to prevent secondary infection. I really salute it,” she said.

She did not want to speak about the situation in China but admitted that there was panic and desperation. She will return there to complete her studies after the situation improves, she said.