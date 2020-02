US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visited the Taj Mahal in Agra, which was their second stop on the first day of their visit to India. Near to the sunset, the Trumps enjoyed the magnificent marble monument that was cleared of all people and staff for the high-profile visitors.

“Taj Mahal inspires us in awe,” he wrote in the visitors book.

The US President’s daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner also toured the monument at a distance.