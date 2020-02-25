9 Syrian soldiers killed in Turk shelling

Turkish shelling Monday killed nine Syrian soldiers in northwest Syria, where Ankara-backed rebels are fighting off advancing regime forces, a UK monitor said.

Regimes forces have since December clawed back parts of the last major opposition bastion of Idlib in violence that has displaced almost a million people. Of those killed in the Turkish shelling, four lost their lives near the town of Nayrab while another five died near the town of Saraqeb.

The city of Nayrab was reclaimed by Turkey-backed militants on Monday.